Not Anushka Sharma; Virat Kohli Missing First Two Tests vs England Due to THIS Reason!

Kohli's mother has been suffering from a liver issue and was hospitalized at CK Birla Hospital in Gurgaon last year in September.

Vizag: Once the news of Virat Kohli not playing the first two Tests against England became official, fans started speculations and most reckoned the former India captain has gone on a break to be there with his wife during her pregnancy. But now it seems everybody got it wrong because a social media user claims that Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy is not the real reason. According to an account named Waleed bin Abdul Az, the real reason behind Kohli’s absence is his mother Saroj Kohli’s health. Apparently, Kohli’s mother has been suffering from a liver issue and was hospitalized at CK Birla Hospital in Gurgaon last year in September.

During the ODI WC last year, Saroj managed to get stable and recover well and that is the reason why Virat prioritised the mega event. The post suggests her condition is now more serious, necessitating his presence.

Meanwhile, India’s failure was two-fold in Hyderabad. Veterans R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the company of Axar Patel failed to rattle England on a slow-turning pitch, allowing them to pile 420 in the second innings on the back of Ollie Pope’s sensational 196.

When their turn came to chase 231, the Indian batters surrendered to the guiles of left-arm spinner Hartley in the second innings as the debutant walked away with seven wickets. Notably, India will not get the services of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul in the second Test as they were ruled out due to injuries. Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar and Sourabh Kumar have been called for the second Test.

