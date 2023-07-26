Home

Not Apple AirPods Pro, Virat Kohli Uses This Special Brand Earbuds Which Are Not Available In India

The Indian cricket Team will play their first ODI match on July 27 in Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados against West Indies.

Virat Kohli was taking a photo with West Indies wicket-keeper Josha Da Silva's mother. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India cricket captain Virat Kohli is arguably the most popular cricketer in the world right now and enjoys a massive fan following. The premier Indian batter is the most followed Indian on Instagram and is loved by people of all age groups.

The right-handed batter is in the Caribbean for the West Indies tour and was greeted by several fans, including West Indies legend, Gary Sobers. During the second test match at the Port Of Spain, Trinidad, the 34-year-old batter met the mother of West Indies wicket-keeper batsman Joshua Da Silva. His mother is a huge fan of Virat Kohli and admires him a lot.

The moment Joshua Da Silva’s mother met Virat Kohli. She hugged and kissed Virat and got emotional. (Vimal Kumar YT). – A beautiful moment! pic.twitter.com/Rn011L1ZXc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 22, 2023

As photos and videos of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star and Da Silva’s mother meeting each other went viral, netizens started to notice the earbuds of Virat Kohli. Being a fashion icon across the globe, the former Indian skipper is admired by fans for his stylish accessories, clothing and outfits. Kohli’s new earbuds instantly caught everyone’s attention. People were curious to know about his new earbuds.

In pictures that went viral, Kohli uses Beats Powerbeats Pro TWS earbuds that are not officially sold in India. The Beats Powerbeats Pro cost a whopping Rs. 20,000 ($249.95) in Apple’s official US store. The earbuds come with adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability. The device also gets a reinforced design for IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance during tough workouts.

Joshua Da Silva’s mother hugged and kissed Virat Kohli. (Vimal Kumar YT). This is so beautiful! pic.twitter.com/5N3bx301Jd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 22, 2023

Apple acquired Beats in a massive $3 billion deal in 2014. Beats were founded by musical legends Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. In just five years since its launch, the Beats “b” became the brand of choice in the music and sports worlds.

