New Delhi: India cricketer Wasim Jaffer lavished praise on Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the 1st T20 International against England, which the visitors won by 50 runs at Southampton on July 7.

Hardik Pandya was named as the man of the match with his all-round show of scoring a half-century and taking four wickets. Bhuvneshwar took the prized wicket of newly-appointed captain Jos Buttler, who was dismissed first ball for a duck.

Bhuvi was on fire as the pacer keep swinging the ball both ways gave 10 runs in three overs with a superb economy rate of 3.33. Jaffer felt the bowler would make merry on any surface, not just the helpful wickets in England, and added that Bhuvi needs to be in the India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November this year.

“In international cricket, a bowler who swings the ball will have most of the batters struggling, especially with the ball you don’t see many bowlers swinging it but Bhuvi is a great exponent of it,” Jaffer was quoted as saying by royalchallengers.com.

“He’s (Bhuvi) been getting it right since he has come back to the side and it was great to see him producing a good performance against a quality batting line-up. I don’t see any doubt in my mind that he’s going to be in the World Cup squad. He’s an absolute certainty,” added Jaffer.

Former England spinner, Ashley Giles too echoed similar sentiments. “Will the ball swing as much in Australia? I don’t know but if anybody swings, it will be Bhuvi. I think he has inked his name into that World Cup squad already,” said Giles.

India’s pace-bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Bhuvneshwar, if included in the squad, could be the combination the Rohit Sharma-led side needs to win only their second T20 World Cup.