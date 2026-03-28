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Not Axar Patel, Irfan Pathan hints THIS Delhi Capitals star could shine in IPL 2026, its...

Not Axar Patel, Irfan Pathan hints THIS Delhi Capitals star could shine in IPL 2026, its…

Irfan Pathan backs a star Delhi Capitals player ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the story.

Irfan Pathan backs a star DC player ahead of IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is all set to play on March 28. Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Ishan Kishan’s (SRH) will play the opener of the tournament.

Irfan Pathan backs KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw as DC’s opening pair

Ahead of the tournament, former Indian player and one of the finest players of all time, Irfan Pathan, praised Delhi Capitals players KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw for returning to the squad as Rahul’s opening partner. Delhi Capitals is set to play their first match of the tournament against Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Lucknow on April 1.

‘KL Rahul is the safest bank for runs’: Irfan Pathan

However, Irfan Pathan praised KL Rahul for his great batting performance and also marked him as a “safest bank” for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026, who can score 500 runs and help his side to move forward in the tournament.

“KL Rahul is the safest bank to score 500 runs every season. He will always score runs and is capable of giving good starts consistently. He is undoubtedly one of the best players in this league. It is just that we sometimes talk about his strike rate, but as long as you win the match, you do not need to focus much on that,” Pathan said.

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KL Rahul’s performance in IPL 2025

Speaking about his performance in the IPL 2025, he played 13 matches for Delhi Capitals and scored 539 runs at an average of 53.90, with a strike rate of 150 and also smashed three fifties and a mesmerizing century against Gujarat Titans. Not only this, he was the top run-scorer and sixth hitter for Delhi.

Pathan praises DC for smart buy of Prithvi Shaw

Irfan Pathan hails Delhi Capitals for acquiring Prithvi Shaw into the squad, as he said, “They got him at a very good price. He shifted to Maharashtra from Mumbai in domestic cricket. He was the highest run-scorer for Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Yes, he did not score in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but he seems to be in good form. I think those hungry players who went unsold last year always come with a point to prove. Prithvi Shaw will come to prove a point,”

“The hungry players who have gotten dropped are very excited, but along with that, they also put a lot of pressure on themselves to perform. This pressure always leads you towards failure,” Pathan said.

“They have the option of Abhishek Porel, who has performed really well whenever he has gotten chances. He has contributed with quick 20s and 30s so far. But I think they should go with Prithvi Shaw and give him clarity about his role,” he added.

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