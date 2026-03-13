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Not Bumrah or Sanju, Ricky Ponting names THIS star as his no.1 player of T20 World Cup 2026

Not Bumrah or Sanju, Ricky Ponting names THIS star as his no.1 player of T20 World Cup 2026

Ricky Ponting picks his top five players of the T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Ponting picks a star player in his top five players list

Team India defeated New Zealand in the final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 to win the title. However, the Indian team created history as they won back-to-back trophies.

Suryakumar Yadav’s journey in the last two T20 World Cups

From being a key player to a winning captain. Star Indian player Suryakumar Yadav, who is known for his incredible batting performance and impressive captaincy as well, led his team to a title triumph.

Key players for Team India in T20 World Cup 2026

However, the key players for the Indian team, Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah, showcased a great performance for their team. Both the players achieved huge milestones. Bumrah was named Player of the Match in the final, while Samson won the Player of the Tournament award.

Ricky Ponting names top five players of T20 World Cup 2026

Reflecting on the top five players in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting didn’t consider both players for the first position.

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Ricky Ponting put star England all-rounder Will Jacks on first position for his great performance throughout the tournament. After that, he added, Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim Seifert and Sahibzada Farhan.

He placed Will Jacks for his incredible performance for England in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Jacks’ great performance helped his side to reach the semi-finals of the tournament. However, they lost to the Indian team by 7 runs.

Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah share the same position

Ricky Ponting gave Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah 9.5 ratings each. Samson was India’s leading run-scorer in this T20 World Cup with 321 runs. He only got the chance to play five matches. He scored an unbeaten 97 in the virtual quarter-final against the West Indies, and scored 89 runs each in the semi-final against England and the final against New Zealand. Jasprit Bumrah was the joint-leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Sahibzada Farhan ranks at the bottom of the list

Pakistan’s opening batsman Sahibzada Farhan ranked lowest on this list of top-5 players. Ponting gave him a rating of 8.5. Farhan scored the most runs in the 2026 T20 World Cup, with 383. He became the highest run-scorer in a single T20 World Cup edition, and also scored two centuries in this T20 World Cup. However, his team was eliminated in the Super 8 stage. Ponting also gave New Zealand’s Tim Seifert a rating of 9.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

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