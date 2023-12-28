Home

Not Captain Rohit Sharma; Virat Kohli Gives Team Talk in Huddle During Ind vs SA Test at Centurion – WATCH

SA vs Ind: Kohli gave an inspiring speech to motivate his bowlers even though officially Jasprit Bumrah was the stand-in captain.

Kohli Leads (Image: X Screengrab)

Centurion: Virat Kohli took all of us down memory lane as he gave a pep talk to the Indian team during the Boxing Day Test in Centurion on Wednesday. All this while, it was captain Rohit Sharma doing that but on Day 2 of the Test, Kohli was seen in that role. That has got fans excited and nostalgic. The incident took place ahead of the third session on the second day. Kohli was seen in that role because Rohit was not available at that point of time for reason unknown. Kohli gave an inspiring speech to motivate his bowlers even though officially Jasprit Bumrah was the stand-in captain.

Here is how fans showed love.

Kohli bhai tu hi fire up karde thoda bowlers ko huddle mai. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 27, 2023

Moment hai bhai moment virat kohli leading the team huddle. Rohit sharma knows who’s greatest test captain ever @imVkohli 🐐 #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/j8JUj4l7WP — ANANT 🇮🇳 (@Akk_vk18) December 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Dean Elgar’s unbeaten 140 propelled South Africa to 256/5 in reply to India’s 245 all out before bad light forced early stumps on Day 2 of the ongoing Test match in Centurion. Elgar, who is playing his farewell series, scored his 14 Test hundred and first on home ground. For India Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets each so far. Earlier, the visitors rode on a fine 101 from KL Rahul to reach 245.

South Africa have their nose ahead and Rahul said it has become easier to bat. “Today in the morning, when we’d batted for those 7-8 overs, I felt the wicket had eased a bit. But it can change here quickly with cracks opening out.”

