London: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are arguably the best footballers of the generation – if not all-time. Even their colleagues are their fans and it is hard to believe none of them featuring in someone’s ‘best in the world’ pick. And hence it was surprising to see Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min not picking one of them as his ‘best player in the world.’Also Read - Top Five Players Who Might Play Their Last FIFA World Cup

Instead he picked Brazil captain Neymar as the ‘best player in the world.’ Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: Last Dance at World Cup

“Neymar is the best player in the world, and I think I am working hard to become the best player in the world,” he said as quoted by Football Daily.

While Messi has not had a season to remember for PSG, Ronaldo was one of the brightest spots for Manchester United in an otherwise poor season. The Portuguese star scored 24 goals.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup coming up in Qatar in months from now, the world could see Ronaldo and Messi play the marquee tournament for the last time.

With 23 goals to his name this season, Son was in top form for Tottenham.Son has been one of the most consistent performers for Tottenham since joining the north London side from Bayer Leverkusen He has scored 205 goals (131 goals and 74 assists) from 325 games, although trophies continue to elude him. Also Read - From Neymar to Cristiano Ronaldo- Top 10 Biggest Football Transfers of All Time