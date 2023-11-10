Home

Not Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr; Virat Kohli Picks Manchester City as His Favourite Football Club – WATCH

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli picked Manchester City over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr as his favourite football team and he also revealed that his next destination for travel will be wildlife safari in Sadat.

Kohli is currently busy with the World Cup where he smashed two centuries. At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Kohli equalled Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries with a brilliant 101 not out against South Africa on his 35th birthday, as India won by 243 runs to keep its winning run going. Kohli now has a total of 543 runs at this edition of the Men’s ODI World Cup at a gigantic average of 108.60.

“My favourite football club right now is Manchester City. Because they’re very sweet and they invited us recently and we had a lot of fun. Wherever Ronaldo played and since he’s left Premier League, now I support Manchester City” said Kohli in a video shared by Livspace.

While asked about his his weakness between a yorker at a speed of 150 or a bouncer at 150 the cricketing legend picked bouncers will be tough.

“I mean, I can say none but out of the two bouncers is tough” added Kohli.

