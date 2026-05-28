Not Dhoni’s 7 or Virat Kohli’s 18, THIS star player has the most popular JERSEY in IPL 2026 season

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the current holder of Orange Cap in IPL 2026 season with 680 runs at a strike-rate of 242.85.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (left) speaks with SRH's Sakib Hussain after IPL 2026 Eliminator on Wednesday. (Photo: IANS)

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator: Indian cricketers have always enjoyed the status of demi-Gods in the country and stars in Indian Premier League are not different. Fans all around the world love wearing MS Dhoni’s famous ‘No. 7’ jersey and Virat Kohli’s ‘No. 18’ jersey is so popular that he has even opened entire brand name ‘One8’. But interest in Dhoni or Kohli or even Rohit Sharma’s jerseys are rapidly fading.

In the IPL 2026 season, one of the most popular jerseys is ‘No. 03’ which belongs to 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals superstar Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The RR prodigy smashed a match-winning 97 in 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator match in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

Also Read | WATCH: SRH owner Kavya Maran congratulates Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his match-winning knock for RR in IPL 2026 Eliminator, video goes viral



According to a report in Indian Express newspaper, Sooryavanshi’s ‘No. 03’ jersey has been in massive demand in the IPL 2026 season. Sooryavanshi is the current holder of the Orange Cap with 680 runs in 15 matches with a strike-rate of 242.85.

“His jersey is in huge demand, everyone has been asking for his jersey only. And it’s the most-sold jersey too, we have never seen such demand,” a source was quoted as saying by The Indian Express newspaper.

Also Read | Watch: WWE superstar Drew McIntyre rocks in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s shirt, writes THIS in viral video

Sooryavanshi, who was retained for Rs 1.1 crore by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 season, is reportedly a huge admirer of former India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. “He was clear that he will play with most of them in the coming year while we all were talking about how Kohli and Rohit are our idols. His clarity makes him special,” one of Sooryavanshi’s teammates in the India Under-19 team was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre wearing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s RR jersey. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YIr4o7g23X — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 27, 2026

India’s latest teenage prodigy’s work ethic can be judged from the fact that he decided to head straight to Rajasthan Royals training academy in Nagpur immediately after the Under-19 World Cup 2026-winning campaign ahead of IPL 2026 season, even as most of his teammates headed home.

His RR teammate Dhruv Jurel said that Sooryavanshi doesn’t give a ‘damn’ about bowlers reputation whether he is facing Jasprit Bumrah or Pat Cummins in the middle. “The best thing about Vaibhav that I have noticed is that he doesn’t plan anything because he practices a lot and he always backs himself. That’s what he does every time he goes out and plays. The best thing about him is that he backs himself. He doesn’t even have a shadow of doubt that ‘I am not able to do it’,” Jurel said in the post-match press conference.

“When we go to an academy, (we’re told) ‘Don’t watch the bowler, watch the ball’. As 17-year-olds, we always watch the bowler, (and think) he’s a big name. But really, he just watches the ball. That’s all. His mantra is ‘I don’t give a damn about any bowler’,” Jurel said about Sooryavanshi.