Ritu Phogat is confident that the hard work she has put in since switching to Mixed Martial Arts has put her in good stead towards achieving the dream of becoming a world champion. Ritu will be up against Cambodian Nou Srey Pov this Friday at One- Inside The Matrix – One Championship in Singapore.

The 25-year-old Indian had gotten the better of veteran Wu Chiao Chen of China for her second straight Championship win earlier this year in February.

"I am not far from my dream of bagging the world championship title in MMA because I have been working hard for a long time now. One Championship has also announced a Grand Prix tournament next year which will feature eight champions," Ritu was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Ritu said her latest opponent is an experienced champion but she is ready for the battle.

“She is an experienced MMA champion and it will be a tough and interesting fight between the both of us. I am ready and have worked extremely hard for this. I am ready to give it my best! And as far as strategies are concerned, I would want each one of you to tune in and watch some of the strategies I deploy against the opponent,” she said.

Ritu is a big Virat Kohli fan and whenever there’s some free time, she watches Royal Challengers Bangalore play in the ongoing IPL in UAE.

“When it comes to cricket and IPL, I am a really big Virat Kohli fan,” she said on Star Sports’ Cricket Live. Whenever I get time off from training, I watch his team RCB’s matches and fully support them. I find Virat Kohli style of playing very smooth & pure, and I like that a lot.”

She also said Kohli’s work ethic and training videos inspire her. “He never gives up and always gives his 100% on the field, I find that very inspiring. I am inspired and feel motivated by Virat Kohli’s training videos on social media. I support and cheer for Virat Kohli’s team RCB and I hope you all will give me your support and cheer for me this Friday.” she said.