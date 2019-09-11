India captain Virat Kohli is set to add another jewel to his crown as DDCA has decided to have a stand at Feroz Shah Kotla named after him. The new stand would be unveiled at the DDCA Annual Honours programme on Thursday. Not just this, an animated film on the Indian captain would be shown during the unveiling. Kohli will also become the youngest active cricketer to have a stand named after him. Kohli will join Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. Tendulkar had a stand named after him in 2002 and Dhoni got the honour recently as KKSA decided to bestow him with the honour.

“Virat Kohli’s outstanding contribution to world cricket has done DDCA proud. We are happy to honour him for achieving certain milestones and unbeatable captaincy record,” DDCA President Rajat Sharma said in a statement.

“To cherish these memories, DDCA wanted to dedicate a stand in his name. I am sure the ‘Virat Kohli Stand’ will be a source of inspiration for Delhi’s young cricketers. We are also delighted that Team India is not only led by a Delhi player but it also has a opening batsman (Shikhar Dhawan), a wicket keeper (Rishabh Pant) and a lead bowler (Ishant Sharma),” the statement concluded.

Virender Sehwag and Anjum Chopra have gates named after them but not stands.

After a successful tour of West Indies, Kohli will get ready to host South Africa in their backyard. India at home will start overwhelming favourites against the Proteas.