Not Gautam Gambhir, ‘out of favour’ Mohammed Shami picks THIS star player as his favourite India coach, name is…

Bengal and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohammed Shami last played for Team India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/not-gautam-gambhir-out-of-favour-mohammed-shami-picks-this-star-player-as-his-favourite-india-coach-name-is-ravi-shastri-8493044/ Copy

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo: IANS)

Team India and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohammed Shami has been ‘out of favour’ for a berth in national team for a while now. In spite of proving his fitness multiple times over the last few month, Shami has been ignored for selection from all three formats of the game. The Bengal pacer has been, however, selected in the East Zone squad to play in the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2026 tournament later this month.

Shami, who has claimed 229 Test wickets and 206 scalps in ODIs, last played international cricket for India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title-winning campaign under Rohit Sharma last year. The LSG pacer was asked about his favourite head coach in Indian side over the year. Not surprisingly, Shami didn’t name current head coach Gautam Gambhir in this list.

“It’s a bit difficult to compare… I haven’t played much under Gauti bhai. I’ve spent a good amount of time with Rahul bhai and Anil bhai. But if I have to choose one out of these four, I would choose Ravi bhai. Because of that freedom… that aggression you see in a player when they go out to fight and play a match, you can see that from the outside (with his coaching),” Shami told Times Now Navbharat channel.

Only regret is that we should have won 2023 World Cup final: Mohammed Shami

Shami’s last top performance in Indian team colours came at the 2023 ODI World Cup. He scalped 24 wickets in seven matches, the most by any bowler in a single edition of the tournament. India, however, lost the final to Australia.

“This thing is printed in my mind like a picture because there is only one regret in my mind, that we should have won the final, that’s it. These (records) don’t matter to me at all. But yes, sometimes I feel that when I look at the whole picture of the World Cups, or sometimes when a reel or a list comes up in front of me showing ‘he played this many matches, took this many wickets’, then the matches I missed in ICC events come to my mind. That picture is always in my mind that, man, I missed three, four, or five matches every year in every event… if you look at the World Cup. So I was thinking, man, if I had played these, I would be sitting right at the very top. Sometimes it just feels like that,” Shami said.

Shami claimed 12 wickets in 13 matches for Rishabh Pant’s LSG in the IPL 2026 season but his side finished in 10th and last position in the league.