Not Hardik Pandya or Suryakumar Yadav; Robin Uthappa Reckons Shreyas Iyer Could be India’s Next Captain After ODI WC 2023 Heroics

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) man has scored so far 526 runs in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Shreyas Iyer celebrates his hundred against New Zealand in the semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

New Delhi: If we look at the top 3 batters for India in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, former captain Virat Kohli has been the standout followed by present skipper, Rohit Sharma and at the 3rd spot, it has be Shreyas Iyer, who has been a solid batting option at No. 4 slot. Iyer who missed out the IPL 2023 due to injury, came back during the Asia Cup but didn’t get much playing time. But in the World Cup, he has risen to the occasion and scored over 500 runs to earn a place among the top 10 batters of the competition.

Former India wicket-keeper batter, Robin Uthappa has been pretty impressed with Iyer’s performance so far in the tournament and he strongly feels that if he is able to keep up his game like that he has been doing in recent times, Robin won’t be surprised if Shreyas is made the captain of the Indian side.

“Whatever was said about his issues with the short ball, he has shown he has put in a lot of hard work and he seems to be confident as well. He looks very very good. He looks very good at No.4. If he continues to perform this way, I won’t be surprised if he becomes the captain of the Indian side. Especially in white-ball cricket,” said Uthappa on his YouTube Channel.

Shreyas smashed back to back centuries, first against Netherlands in the league stage followed by a crucial ton against New Zealand in the semi-final. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) man has scored so far 526 runs, which also includes 3 fifties. His average stands at 75.14.

