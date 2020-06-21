Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid reckoned that cricket cannot resume under the current circumstances. In a conversation with The Week, he also said that young boys and girls can’t be rushed even with bio-secure bubbles. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Registers 3,630 New Cases; Second Straight Spike of Over 3,000

"We have been making plans for all scenarios… but all of it looks very uncertain right now. The monsoon will set in over the next two months, and cricket will be possible only in few parts of the country. We will have to consider all this. I was hoping we would resume training at NCA in May, but that did not happen. We cannot rush young boys and girls even [with] bio-secure bubbles," he said.

Dravid said that it has to be taken one month at a time and one has to look at all the options. He also said that the domestic season which is slated to start by August, starts in October, one has to see whether the season can be shortened.

“I don’t think we are in a position to resume…. It is better to be patient and wait. We have to take it month by month. One has to look at all options. If the domestic season, which usually starts by August/September, starts in October… one has to see whether the season should be shortened,” the former India captain added.