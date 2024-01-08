Home

Not Ind vs Afg Series; IPL Form Key For T20 World Cup Squad Selection – REPORT

Rohit as Captain in Hardik's Absence

Mumbai: The Indian T20 squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan was finally announced on Sunday evening. In the absence of Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma has been made the captain. Rohit and Virat Kohli are making a comeback to the T20I squad for the first-time after India’s heartbreaking loss in the semi-final in Australia during the T20 WC. With their return, India would be bolstered in the batting department.

But the squad for the Afghanistan series has raised questions like – have the selectors ignored KL Rahul? Will Yuzvendra Chahal not find a spot in the T20 WC squad?

The answer is Rahul and Chahal would still have a chance of making it to the T20 WC squad. As per a report on The Indian Express, a source claimed that the IPL form will be key before the team is picked for the T20 WC to be played in the United States and West Indies in June.

India last won an ICC trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni way back in 2013. It was the Champions Trophy India won in England. The team came close to winning an ICC title on many occasions after 2013, but they could not cross the final hurdle. Not long back, Rohit led the side to the final of the ODI WC in India where they lost the summit clash against Australia.

After India fell at the final hurdle losing to Australia in the 50-over World Cup, Rohit Sharma had said: “It gives you the motivation to get back and start working again and look for another ultimate prize.”

