Abu Dhabi: Ahead of the all-important semi-final between England and New Zealand on Wednesday, ex-India stalwart Sunil Gavaskar reckoned the match will be the 'best game of the tournament. Earlier, India versus Pakistan game broke all viewership records, it would be interesting to see if the upcoming clash can edge the craze of the 'Mother of all clashes'.

Reminding fans of the 2019 WC final, Gavaskar recalled how NZ won the hearts despite the loss against the hosts.

Gavaskar wrote: "New Zealand lost that game (2019 WC final) but won the hearts of cricket lovers across the world with the way they accepted that loss. They then made up for that defeat by winning the first-ever World Test Championship and now give themselves a chance to add the T20 trophy to their cabinet. It could well be the best game of the tournament. Sadly one of them has to lose."

Both sides have a formidable lineup and it is difficult to say who has the edge.