Bengaluru: With it being the year of the T20 World Cup, speculations are rife over who makes it to the team and who misses out. While a lot is being assumed and speculated by fans, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar picked his openers for the T20 WC. Despite there being contenders like Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, it was not surprising to see him back KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as openers.

"My opening combination would have KL Rahul if he's fit and Rohit Sharma alongside him," he said on Star Sports.

While Rohit is in the UK and would lead India in the one-off Test against England, Rahul missed the South Africa home series due to a groin injury. Both are frontrunners to open for India in the T20 WC.

Gavaskar also reckoned that veteran Shikhar Dhawan – who had a good IPL – will not get picked for the T20 spectacle in Australia.

“No. I don’t see his name popping up. If it had to pop up, it would have been in this squad. A lot of guys have gone to England and he could have been in this squad. If he is not in this squad, I don’t see him ending in the mix (for T20 World Cup),” Gavaskar said further.

Ex-South African captain Graeme Smith agreed with Gavaskar as he too backed Rahul and Rohit to open for India in the T20 WC.

Meanwhile, the fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa was called off due to rain. The honours were shared after the series ended 2-2.