How good is @Jaspritbumrah93 !!! I reckon across all formats he is the best in the World at the moment .. #SAvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 12, 2022

Bumrah has been one of the biggest reasons for India’s success in overseas conditions recently.

“Nothing extra special out of the ordinary. I was just focusing on what I had to do. I was trying to focus on my routines and processes, what I do basically before a Test match or whatever has to be done whenever I prepare for a Test match. So, nothing out of the ordinary. I was not giving any extra attention or not really angry. I was just focusing on what I had to do. I was trying to be in the present and focus on what I had to do,” said Bumrah in the post-day press conference.