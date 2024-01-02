Home

Not Jasprit Bumrah; David Warner Picks Dale Steyn as Toughest Bowler he Faced Ahead of His Farewell Test at Sydney

Warner picked former South Africa legend Dale Steyn as the toughest bowler he faced.

Cape Town: Hours ahead of his farewell Test at SCG, all the spotlight is on David Warner. With Warner calling it a day in Test cricket, it will certainly be an end of an era. Warner, who has faced a lot of bowlers in his lifetime, was asked to pick the toughest of them all. To that, Warner picked former South Africa legend Dale Steyn as the toughest bowler he faced. The two cricketers have had many contests against each other and hence it was apt that the Australian opener picked Steyn.

Meanwhile, Warner, who is set to feature in his farewell Test at Sydney on Wednesday, has his baggy green cap stolen on the eve of the game. As per reports, the iconic and precious cap that every Australian aspiring cricketer wants, has been stolen. His backpack, which contained his baggy green, was taken from his luggage on the eve of the Sydney Test. Warner has released a video message plea to the culprit.

“Unfortunately someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage, which had my backpack and my girls’ presents in there,” Warner said on Tuesday ahead of the third Test against Pakistan.

“Inside this backpack was my baggy greens. It’s sentimental to me, it’s something that I’d love to have back in my hands walking out there come this week.

Warner would like to sign off on a high at SCG in his final appearance.

