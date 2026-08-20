Not Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj, THIS star bowler has overtaken Mitchell Starc to reach new landmark in WTC 2025-27 cycle

England pacers Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson claimed five wickets each as Pakistan were bowled out for 171 on Day 1 of 1st Test at Headingley at Leeds on Wednesday.

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England's Josh Tongue claimed a 5-wicket haul on Day 1 of 1st Test vs Pakistan at Leeds. (Photo: IANS)

England vs Pakistan 2026 1st Test: The World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 cycle is well and truly underway but no bowler had reached the elusive landmark of 50 wickets. That was until Wednesday when England pacer Josh Tongue became the first bowler to top the 50-wicket mark – vaulting to the top of the wicket-takers list, above Australia’s Mitchell Starc.

Tongue claimed 5 for 46 in the first innings of the 1st Test against Pakistan at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday. Along with Ollie Robinson, who claimed 5 for 51, they bundled out Pakistan for 171 in their first innings and Joe Root’s England in reply reached 112 for 2 at the end of the opening day.

The England pacer now has 50 wickets in 10 Tests in the WTC 2025-27 cycle at an average of 27.18 with three five-wicket hauls. Australia’s Starc is currently in second place with 48 wickets in 9 Tests at an average of 19.45.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj is currently in third place on the table with 41 wickets in 10 Tests in the WTC 2025-27 cycle at an average of 26.68. Both Starc and Siraj will be looking to join Tongue on the 50-wicket mark as they will be in action later this week.

Australia will begin their second Test against Bangladesh at Mackay from Saturday while Indians will face Sri Lanka in the second Test starting at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo from Sunday.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah is currently in 9th place in the wicket-takers list in WTC 2025-27 cycles with 29 wickets in 7 Tests at an average of 22.55 while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is in 11th place with 29 wickets in 10 Tests at an average of 36.93.

Tongue and Robinson’s feat of claiming 5 wickets each in an innings was the first time it happened for England since 1998. “We’ve obviously had a great day, obviously winning the toss this morning. And, how we started this morning, and obviously Ollie Robinson was excellent. And I thought as a bowling unit, we were very good and glad that we bowled them out,” Tongue said after the opening day of the Test on Wednesday.

“I know, it’s unbelievable. It’s similar to Lords against New Zealand. He’s obviously an exceptional bowler when he hits his lines and lengths, and he’s showed that today,” Tongue said about Ollie Robinson claiming a wicket of the first ball.

For Pakistan, batter Abdullah Shafique top-scored with 61 off 104 balls with 8 fours while opener Imam-ul-Haq scored 42 in 74 balls with six boundaries. England, in reply, were given a flying start by opener Emilio Gay, who smashed 33 in 31 balls. But captain Root was unbeaten on 37 off 53 balls with six fours while Jordan Cox, replacing Jacob Bethell at No. 3, was unbeaten on 23 off 38 balls with 4 fours.