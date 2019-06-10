Not just international cricket, Yuvraj Singh Monday also bid adieu to the IPL, the cash-rich event in which he was the costliest cricketer in 2015 but was picked up at base price this time. Bucking the international trend of continuing IPL stints after international retirements, Yuvraj said he was clear about ending his sojourn with the glamorous event last year itself. The 37-year-old, who went for a record Rs 16 crore to the Delhi franchise back in 2015 turned up for the Mumbai Indians this year after being picked for a reduced base price of Rs one crore. “Last year only I had thought that this year’s IPL will be my last,” an emotional Yuvraj said addressing the media here.

“I am not available for IPL. I have retired from BCCI and international cricket. I am looking forward to playing outside India (in T20 leagues).” He captained Kings XI Punjab and the now defunct Pune Warriors. He also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The left-handed batsman, who played just four matches for Mumbai Indians and scored 98 runs at an average of 24.50 including a half-century this year, felt it would have been better had he got more opportunities to play and bow out on a high.

“I was confused with my career and how I would end it. I would have been satisfied if I could have played more games in IPL 2019, would have been happy to leave the sport with that. “But you don’t get everything in life. I had decided last year that this IPL would be my last and I’ll give it my best shot,” Yuvraj, who has scored 2750 runs in 132 IPL matches at a strike rate of 129.71, confessed. However, he now wants to continue playing in other domestic T20 cricket leagues around the world if he gets the approval from the BCCI.

“I want to play T20 cricket. At this age, I can manage to play some kind of fun cricket. I want to go and enjoy my life. It’s been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing and big tournaments like the IPL,” said Yuvraj. “Now I would like to enjoy myself. With BCCI’s permission, I would like to go and play. Just have fun for this year and maybe next year, whatever is left in me. “It’s been a very long and hard journey and I think I deserve that,” he added.