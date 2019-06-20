ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Not just Rishabh Pant, even Yuzvendra Chahal had a ball with MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva after India beat Pakistan. The India right-arm leg spinner has been in good form in the tournament and fans would be hoping he continues his good run to help India progress in the tournament. He already has six wickets from four games. Chahal, who is usually up to his pranks, was spotted with the ever-so-adorable Ziva as they tried some fun Snapchat filters. Ziva’s expressions, as usual, is extremely cute and Chahal does a good job to keep up with her. This is Ziva’s first appearance at the Cricket World Cup and she is already making an impression on social media.

Here is the adorable video:

Ziva engaged in a yelling battle with Pant.

Earlier, Ziva was also spotted with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was present at Manchester for the India-Pakistan match.

Meanwhile, India has been unbeaten in the tournament thus far and would hope to keep it that way when they meet Afghanistan. The Men in Blue are placed at the fourth spot in the points table and look promising to make the semi-finals. As India get ready to lock horns with Afghanistan, eyes will be on Rishabh Pant to see if he gets a game. Rishabh Pant has officially been drafted in the team in place of an injured Shikhar Dhawan, who has already been ruled out of the tournament.