While netizens are going gaga over an old picture featuring Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and Bollywood starlet Bipasha Basu, did you know that CR7 – as he is popularly known – was snapped up by the paps in Miami?

This happened in 2013 when Priyanka was looking to get an opening in the West and was spending most of her time in the music studios there.

It was back then, that Ronaldo was also coincidentally in Miami as his side was playing Chelsea. The two caught up with each other and looked to gel-well in each other’s company. Also, back then, speculations were rife that the two were seeing each other, but all that was false. Also Read - Juventus vs Lazio: Cristiano Ronaldo Strikes Twice to Put Bianconeri on Brink of Serie A Title

So, does Ronaldo have a thing for Indian women? Considering the number of women he has dated in his life, that does not seem to be the case, but the Indian media loved to believe that they dated.

Meanwhile, with Bipasha and Ronaldo – it is believed that they dated for a while when Ronaldo played for Manchester United, but again, nothing can be confirmed as these are all speculations. But the kiss stirred speculation as the then A-lister was dating John Abraham.

Currently, Ronaldo plays for Juventus and is one of the greatest footballers of this generation and is dating Georgina Rodriguez. The couple have time and again given major goals with their romantic pictures on social media, which is a treat for their fans.