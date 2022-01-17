Mumbai: With speculation rife over who would take over from Virat Kohli and lead India in Tests, ex-cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has opined on the subject and made his pick. While there are rumours that KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant could be made India’s Test captain, Manjrekar reckons it will be Rohit Sharma while the others would have to wait.Also Read - Kapil Dev Explains Why Stepping Down as India's Test Captain Was The Right Call From Virat Kohli

“I think Test cricket is still pretty sacred to everyone in Indian cricket. So, I don’t think they will go to Rishabh Pant straightaway, neither KL Rahul. Rohit Sharma will get it, and these players will all be captains in waiting,” said Sanjay Manjrekar in a chat with ESPNCricinfo. Also Read - Virat Kohli Has a Tendency to Quit When His Captaincy is Under Threat, Says Sanjay Manjrekar