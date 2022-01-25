New Delhi: Once Virat Kohli resigned as India’s Test skipper following the loss in the Test series against South Africa, speculations have been rife about who takes over as the new red-ball captain. While Rohit Sharma, who is the newly-appointed white-ball captain, emerges as the frontrunner for the portfolio. But with Rohit, fitness and injuries have been a concern. Claiming that he was not surprised at Kohli’s decision, Warne went on to hail praise for the ex-India Test captain.Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Transformation Ahead of West Indies Series Will Give You Fitness Goals | PICS

"I was not surprised with Virat's decision because being the captain of India has so much pressure and expectation. Virat is such an inspiration to so many people, he is an inspirational leader and I am sad to see him resign as captain and step down. He is still playing Test cricket and he still believes that it is the number one form of the game," Warne was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Adding further Warne said, he would love to pick Ajinkya Rahane as the captain but it is his form that has been a worrying factor.

“Rohit has done a good job in shorter formats, so he will be the favourite to lead the side. KL Rahul could do it, I would love to say Rahane, but he has lost form. If Rahane is in form or he finds that form again, then he can do it. He is a very good captain. India is lucky to have so many options but I think Rohit will get the captaincy,” he added.