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Not Klaasen or Head, THIS star player surprises SRH camp after smashing five consecutive sixes in a practice match ahead of IPL 2026, his name is...

Not Klaasen or Head, THIS star player surprises SRH camp after smashing five consecutive sixes in a practice match ahead of IPL 2026, his name is…

Star SRH player smashes five consecutive sixes ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Star SRH player smashes five consecutive sixes ahead of IPL 2026

The cricket fans are all set for the beginning of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin the IPL 2026 on March 28.

Salil Arora smashes five sixes off five balls

Ahead of the tournament, star player and young talent, Sahil Arora surprised the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp with his brilliant batting performance. Salil smashed fives sixes in a practice match on Saturday.

He showcased a brilliant batting performance with some big hits as he smashed two sixes off star pacer Jaydev Undakat’s delivery. After that, he hit three sixes in a row off Omakr Tarmale in the next over.

5 SIXES IN 5 BALLS FOR SALIL ARORA. BRUTE POWER FROM THE PUNJABI. THE SUNRISERS HAVE FOUND ANOTHER FINISHER IN SALIL ARORA #SRH #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/iVIt70C0hS — Varun Velamakanti (@CricVarunSRH) March 21, 2026

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Ishan Kishan to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pat Cummins’ absence

In the few matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Ishan Kishan, is set to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad for a few matches of the tournament. As, the former SRH captain Pat Cummins is not recovered yet from a back injury. Not only this, star batter Abhishek Sharma was appointed as the vice-captain of the franchise.

“Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury. Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the Captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the Vice-Captain,” SRH wrote in a post on X.

Strong performance from Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan in SRH practice match

During the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) practice match, both players, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, performed brilliantly as Ishan Kishan scored 72 runs off 25 balls for SRH B. Meanwhile, star batter Abhishek Sharma shone with the bat as well, he scored 94 runs off 42 balls for SRH A and missed the century by 6 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s squad for IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Salil Arora, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Jack Edwards, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra

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