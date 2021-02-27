AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic pulled off a surprise as he did not pick Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest of all time. It could come as a massive surprise for many as Zlatan did not pick any of the two modern-day geniuses after having seen them from close quarters. The Swede has also played alongside the Portuguese star at Juventus and has played with Messi at Barcelona. Also Read - VER vs JUV Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips Serie A 2020-21: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Verona vs Juventus Football Match at 1:30 AM IST February 28 Sunday

Instead, he picked former Brazilian legend, Ronaldo Nazario. Nazario was one of the top-rated footballers during his playing days. He played a pivotal role in helping Brazil win the 2002 World Cup. Also Read - LeBron James Hits Back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Criticism: "I Would Never Shut up About Things That Are Wrong"

Hailing Nazario as ”The Phenomenon”, Ibrahimovic reckons everyone wanted to play like him. Also Read - UEFA Europa League Last 16 Draw: Man Utd vs AC Milan, Arsenal Face Olympiacos, Spurs Land Dinamo Zagreb

Zlatan told Discovery Plus: “I don’t need to describe Ronaldo, ‘The Phenomenon’. I always say you have the players that play the game, and the players that are the game. For me, Ronaldo is the game. When you watch him play, everyone wanted to play like him and become like him.”

Recalling the former Brazilian legend’s insane ‘snake’ move, Zlatan feels very few could do the stepovers as he did.

“The way he was moving, the way he did his stepovers, the way he did ‘the snake’. The way he was moving, for me he’s the greatest player through history, no doubt,” he added.

The former Brazilian icon played for big football clubs during his illustrious career – like Barcelona, PSV, Inter, Real Madrid, Milan and Corinthians.

He scored 296 goals in 452 matches. During his career, he also won three FIFA World Player of the Year awards and two Ballons d’Or – the first of which saw him enter the record books as the youngest ever winner of the prize at 21.

Do you think Zlatan made the wrong choice of greatest of all time?