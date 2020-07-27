Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that criticism galvanises him and spurs him to do well. United defeated Leicester City 2-0 on the final day of Premier League 2019-20 to clinch the third spot in the standings and secure Champions League football for the next season. Also Read - Man United vs West Ham: Greenwood Secures Vital Point as Hosts Move Closer to Champions League Spot

United thus completed a run of 14 unbeaten Premier League games as they finished the season on a high.

"I don't think many were predicting it, the predictions were for us to finish sixth or seventh," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "I've always been made that way. If I'm getting criticised that makes me stronger in what I'm doing. Please don't praise me too much as I'll get complacent. That's the way I'm made."

During the course of the season, questions were raised over Solskjaer’s management style and whether United needed a more experienced manager like their rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

“I believe in what I do and believe in what I’ve been doing We all have different ideas of management and I do it my way,” Solskjaer said. “That’s the only way I can do it. The players bought into it and have taken on board what we’ve been doing. I’m not going to say I’m not the man, of course, as I’m in the job. I believe in what I’m doing.”

He also praised the contribution of Bruno Fernandes in their improved show after the Portuguese arrived from Sporting Lisbon this January.

In 14 PL appearances, Fernandes scored eight times and made seven assists.

“We have to admit that he’s been a massive influence,” he said. “A massive impact and he has been scoring and creating goals. But also his enthusiasm and mentality has helped. Maybe today you could see a tired Bruno but that’s natural as he’s played to much. You can see his passion and he was moaning a little here and there, we might have to take that away from him sometimes. But he stepped up, calm as you like and tucked away the penalty.”