Not Mitchell Marsh, THIS star player in line to replace Rishabh Pant as captain of Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG ahead of IPL 2027, name is…

Sanjiv Goenka's LSG are looking for new captain in IPL 2027 after Rishabh Pant's trade to Delhi Capitals earlier this year.

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South Africa's Aiden Markram could be in line to become new captain of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants finished in 10th and last place in the IPL 2026 season earlier this year. Following the disastrous show in IPL 2026, LSG’s most expensive player and captain Rishabh Pant has agreed to Delhi Capitals for a revised salary of Rs 15 crore while Kuldeep Yadav will move from DC to Lucknow.

With Pant’s departure from LSG, the Lucknow-based franchise will be looking for a new captain for the upcoming IPL 2027 season. In their current roster, LSG has two international captains – Mitchell Marsh from Australia and Aiden Markram from South Africa.

According to report in ESPNCricinfo website, Markram is among the leading choice to take over the LSG captaincy from Pant but the South African skipper revealed that there are other ‘quality leaders’ in the side.

“I’ve got no idea,” Markram was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo website. “They can decide whatever they think is best. There’s some quality leaders in that group that we have there, so I’m not too fussed about it. Whoever gets it I’m sure will take it on and do a good job, but the thoughts haven’t been there just yet.”

Markram, who was retained for Rs 2 crore by Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG, and is also part of the Super Giants franchise in SA20 and The Hundred league.

A fighting fifty from skipper Aiden Markram despite the result Watch the full match highlights ➡️ https://t.co/fOrtzx9Bfx — Manchester Super Giants (@ManchesterSG100) August 2, 2026

Apart from Marsh, Markram may also have to compete with West Indies batter Nichols Pooran for the captaincy position. Pooran is currently the most expensive player in LSG squad with a salary of Rs 21 crore after the departure of Pant. But the former Windies cricketer only managed to score 234 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2026 at an average of 18 and strike-rate of 127.86 with only 1 fifty.

The 31-year-old South Africa captain, on the other hand, scored 231 runs in 12 matches in IPL 2026 at an average of 30.38 with a strike-rate of 138.32 with no fifities.

“It comes with its challenges, but it’s been awesome. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it. It obviously helps a lot to have guys like Jos (Buttler) around. He’s helped me quite a bit,” Markram said about leading Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred.

“It’s obviously much quicker, and still the idea of 10 balls from one side (is a challenge). You sometimes think you’ve snuck five in, and you remember there’s still another five to the short side, or whatever it might be. But good fun, great comp, great standard as well, so I’m thoroughly enjoying it,” Markram added.

LSG managed to win only 4 matches out of 14 and lost 10 games in IPL 2026 to finish in last place. Sanjiv Goenka’s side have failed to reach the Playoffs stages in the last 3 seasons.