Home

Sports

Not MS Dhoni; Actress Varsha Bollamma Confesses Virat Kohli to be Her Celebrity Crush

Not MS Dhoni; Actress Varsha Bollamma Confesses Virat Kohli to be Her Celebrity Crush

Varsha Bollamma admitted the former India captain to be her 'celebrity crush'. The actress also confesses that she used to cut picture of Kohli from the newspaper and keep it in her collection.

Virat Kohli Crush

Mumbai: Without a doubt, Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers of the generation. And hence, he enjoys a massive fanbase. Apart from aspiring cricketers, there are also people from all walks of life who draw inspiration from Kohli and hence it is no surprise that actress Varsha Bollamma admitted the former India captain to be her ‘celebrity crush’. The actress also confesses that she used to cut picture of Kohli from the newspaper and keep it in her collection.

Trending Now

“I’m a big fan of Virat Kohli. He’s my celebrity crush. Since childhood I used to cut out his photos from newspaper and collect them,” she said on Movies4u.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.