Sydney: David Warner is in sublime touch – be it white-ball or red-ball cricket. The 35-year-old is proving age is just a number by breaking stereotypes. Warner, who is at the fag end of his career, hailed England's James Anderson as the cricketer he draws inspiration from when it comes to longevity. Warner also admitted that for him it is about scoring runs.

"I think James Anderson sets the benchmark for older guys these days. We look up to him as we're getting on in our days. But for me, it's about performing to the best of my ability and putting runs on the board. In the first two Tests, I actually look like a proper batsman, it's almost like I've played my career the other way and had to knuckle down and respect the bowling and the line and lengths that they were bowling and obviously, the hundred eluded me," said while speaking on Cricket Australia.

The Australian opener also expressed his desire to visit England and India as a part of the Australian team one last time. He added: "We still haven't beaten India in India. That would be nice to do. And obviously, England away, we had a drawn series [in 2019], but hopefully, if I managed to get that chance and opportunity, I might think about going back," Warner said.