Mumbai: Cricket in India is a religion and the cricketers are considered to be demi-gods. During a recent Q&A session hosted by Indian actress Mrunal Thakur, she was asked questions ranging from her personal career to cricket. A fan asked her about who is her favourite cricketer. Her response was short and to the point. She confessed the former India captain Virat Kohli happens to be her favourite cricketer. She wrote, "VK always' while responding to the fan question. The 'Kumkum Bhagya' actress' response is being loved by fans as it has already been retweeted over 500 times and the number is constantly on the rise.

VK always! — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) August 22, 2022

Unfortunately, Kohli has faced immense cricticism recently due to his form which has not been good. He has left for Dubai yesterday where he would feature in the Asia Cup. Kohli is a key player and there would be hopes of a billion riding on him. His getting back in good form is also important because there is the T20 World Cup that follows after the Asia Cup. Kohli in prime form could make a massive difference.

India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener in Dubai on August 28. That is expected to be a high-octane contest.

India Asia Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel