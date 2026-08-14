Not Dhoni or Tendulkar, THIS star cricketer is set to become India’s first-ever Director of Cricket, name is…

The BCCI are set to nam a new Director of Cricket with chief selector Ajit Agarkar's tenure already under severe scrutiny.

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Former India cricketer VVS Laxman could be appointed new Director of Cricket. (Source: X)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are set to ring in some major changes from next month. Team India are currently struggling in red-ball cricket – in fifth place on the World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting on Saturday. They have also hit a trough in T20 cricket, losing 6 out of 7 matches in Ireland and England after winning the T20 World Cup 2026 title earlier this year.

According to a report in India Today website, former India cricketer VVS Laxman, teammate of stars like MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, is set to be appointed as India’s Director of Cricket next month. Laxman is currently the head of BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Laxman’s elevation is a big move by the BCCI with Chairman of Selector Ajit Agarkar’s tenure set to come to an end in September as well. There are also reports that Agarkar’s tenure could be extended to June 2027 to prepare the Indian team for ODI World Cup 2027.

In his new role, Laxman’s responsibilities will extend beyond his role in CoE and focus on ‘wider cricketing operations’. “The position could involve coordinating between the senior team, selectors, coaches, the Centre of Excellence and the various stages of India’s player pathway. It could also provide greater continuity in areas such as talent identification, player development and high-performance planning,” the India Today report stated.

VVS Laxman likely to be appointed as Director of Cricket at BCCI by September. He’ll take the major calls regarding the appointment of coaches and selectors, post-series reviews. (RevSportz) pic.twitter.com/cbrkZh15Su — ` (@Rutufied) August 14, 2026

Laxman has remained closely involved with the senior team and acted as the interim coach when required. In the role as interim head coach, he guided Shreyas Iyer-led side to a 3-0 T20I series win in Zimbabwe while Gautam Gambhir and his regular support staff were rested after the England tour.

The 51-year-old Hyderabad turned out in 134 Tests for Team India, scoring 8781 runs at an average of 45.97 with 17 hundreds and 56 fifties. He also scored 2338 runs in 86 ODIs at an average of 30.76 with 6 hundreds and 10 fifties. Laxman notched up 19730 runs in 267 first-class games at an average of 51.64 with 55 hundreds and 98 fifties.

Opposition rising against Ajit Agarkar

Meanwhile, it is emerging that there is growing opposition in the BCCI circles against Chairman of men’s selection committee Ajit Agarkar. According to a report in Cricblogger website, the Mumbai lobby of the BCCI has reportedly turned against their own former captain – Agarkar.

The former India pacer bowler is set to complete his three-year term in September this year. “But the situation is unprecedented: for the first time, a powerful group of players appears to be taking on a selector from their own zone,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by CricBlogger website.

Reportedly this has been due to the fact that the selectors had communicated to former India captain Rohit Sharma that he is no longer in their plans for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027. According to the report, Rohit has reached out to senior BCCI officials to ensure that Agarkar’s term is not extended.

“It remains to be seen what kind of narrative is built from here to lend greater credibility to the post of chief selector,” a BCCI source said.