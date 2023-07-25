Home

Not Much Technical Analysis, But Words To Boost Confidence: Irfan Pathan On Mentoring Youngsters

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is currently playing for Harare Hurricanes in Zim Afro T10 League and believes this tournament can do wonders for Zimbabwean cricket.

Irfan Pathan in action in the ongoing Zim Afro T10 League. (Image: WordsWork)

Harare: Mentoring is always not about technical analysis, especially in a fast-paced cricketing world but a couple of words to boost a youngster’s confidence, feels former India pacer Irfan Pathan. The inaugural T20 World Cup champion in 2007, Pathan is currently playing for Harare Hurricanes in the ongoing Zim Afro T10 League.

One of the legends of Indian cricket, Irfan has been in good form in the tournament and the all-rounder already made a couple of game-changing contributions for the Eoin Morgan-led side. “It (Zim Afro T10) is so good for Zimbabwe cricket.

“Zimbabwe is one of my favorite places to come and play because I’ve had some fond memories playing for India here. When I see the happiness around the people. I just feel so good because everywhere you go on the field at this stadium, people are smiling. So, when you see that you. Always want good for them,” said Irfan.

After retiring from cricket, Irfan has been busy in mentoring youngsters at the domestic level and unearthed some new talents during his time with the Jammu and Kashmir side in Indian domestic circuit. Umran Malik, who is currently with the Indian side in Caribbean, was Irfan’s find.

Speaking about mentoring during the league, Irfan opined the players need confidence more than technical analysis. “I have always felt that what youngsters need is not so much technical analysis, especially at that time when the game is moving so fast, but you just need to put an arm around them and give them a couple of words to boost their confidence.

“But, make sure that you help make them a leader. Don’t tell them what to do, but make a situation for them, where you actually allow them to lift the game and I personally think this is what I can do as a senior player,” added the left-arm seamer.

Understandably, given the experience that Irfan has behind him, there is plenty of insight that players can take from him, and the southpaw touched upon how he felt was the best way to tackle the fastest format in the game.

“I have never played T10 before, so it is a challenge for me. But you need to be fearless in this format, like fearless in the sense that if you get out trying to hit big sixes and you get out like that in a couple of games, in the third game when you come back, you need to do the same thing.

“So, it’s all about trusting your abilities. It’s all about coming back every day and making sure you can add value to your team. This is what I’ll say to another player as well – always keep coming back with the same effort,” Irfan signed off.

