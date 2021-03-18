The question was it was conclusive or not? The third umpire took his time and checked all angles, but there was nothing conclusive to prove Dawid Malan had not taken it cleanly – but because the soft signal was out – it remained that way as Suryakumar’s whirlwind 57 off 31 balls came to a tragic end. Also Read - LIVE India vs England 4th T20I Live Cricket Score Ahmedabad: Pant Departs, Iyer-Pandya Key For India in Death Overs vs England

Yadav got across on his knee to lap that over fine leg, didn't quite get it as cleanly or as fine, as Malan came in to take the catch.

On debut, Suryakumar Yadav looked at home as he got off-the-mark with a six, and then he played some exotic shots throughout his stay in the middle. The wicket was crucial as Surya along with Rishabh Pant were going great guns and helping India create a launchpad for the back end.

Here is how Twitterverse reacted:

Stupid decisions like these from the umpires can change whole match.

F soft signal! The ball was touching the ground.

Robbery!

Surya Kumar Yadav was well set. There won’t be outrage as victim is India, the hosts.

If it happened to England, everyone would be crying.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/hz0KzQfcOp — Akki (@Akkiakki1137) March 18, 2021

So that’s like the second big third umpire blunder made recently. Maybe third umpires are ‘scared’ to make a decision and overturn an onfield call and rather play it safe. I understand the setbacks of visual replays, but its all we have and we should use it right. #INDvENG — Jonathan Anthony (@jonathanthony16) March 18, 2021