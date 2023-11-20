Home

Not Pat Cummins, ICC Names Rohit Sharma As Team Of Tournament Captain

Rohit Sharma is appointed as the captain and there are five more Indian cricketers who played in the marquee event.

New Delhi: After Australia won the tournament beating India in the final of ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. ICC announces the official team of the tournament, where Rohit Sharma is appointed as the captain and there are five more Indian cricketers who played in the marquee event.

Virat Kohli is also on the list as the former India captain ended the ICC World Cup 2023 campaign as the Player of the Tournament and leading run-scorer of the marquee event.

The 36-year-old ended his ODI World Cup 2023 journey as the leading run-scorer of this prestigious tournament with a total of 765 runs.

Kohli scored 54 runs off 63 deliveries in the final against the triumphant Australian team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. However, he had a fantastic campaign overall, with three tonnes and six half-centuries at an average of 101.57 and a strike rate of 90.69.

Earlier, a scintillating century by Travis Head proved to be the point of difference as Australia beat India by seven wickets to clinch their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Australia has officially won a World Cup title in the decades of 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. For India, their decade-long wait for a major ICC Trophy continues as after overcoming the semifinal hurdle, they have lost in the final.

In the chase of 241, Men in Blue started off with an expensive over by Jasprit Bumrah as he was smashed for 15 runs, including three fours. Also, a catch was missed on the first ball itself.

Here is the official team of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023:

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Quinton de Kock, Daryl Mitchell, KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Dilshan Madushanka, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Sham, Gerald Coetzee.

