Paris: It was an early exit for world No 1 Novak Djokovic at the Roland Garos. The Serbian star lost to Rafael Nadal, who eventually went on to win the tournament. With the Wimbledon coming up in days, predictions are rife over who will win. Former tennis star Goran Ivanisevic has weighed in on this and picked a player he feels will win Wimbledon. Hailing him as the big favourite, Ivanisevic feels Djokovic will win Wimbledon.Also Read - Rafael Nadal REVEALS How Roger Federer Congratulated Him on His French Open Win

“Of course he can [recover quickly], and he does not have much of a choice, if we are being honest. He is the biggest favourite at Wimbledon, just like Rafa was here [in Paris]. Novak now needs to rest well and prepare for Wimbledon physically and mentally. I am sure that he can do it and I think he will win Wimbledon, I have a good feeling about that. He needs to focus on grass now,” Ivanisevic said Tennis Majors. Also Read - Rafael Nadal Inches Closer to an Unique Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer Feat With French Open Win

Djokovic will start as the defending champion having beaten Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the final last year. Also Read - Wimbledon, ATP Does Not Matter - Rafael Nadal Raises Concerns Over Russia-Ukraine War

Hailing him as a genius, Ivanisevic reckoned Djokovic would be mentally ready for Wimbledon.

“As I have said in the past, Novak is a genius with a different mindset than most of us. Even though he needs less time than most to come back and to figure some things out, he still needs to do it. He has overcome tough losses in the past, and I am completely certain that he will be ready for Wimbledon,” Ivanisevic added.