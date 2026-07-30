Not Rahul Dravid or Justin Langer, star player from MS Dhoni’s CSK is set to become new England head coach after Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum was removed as head coach of England Test team earlier this month after a 2-1 series loss to New Zealand.

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Stephen Fleming is set to become new head coach of England cricket team. (Photo: IANS)

England cricket team are finally set to get a new head coach for Test cricket with the ‘Bazball’ era coming to an end after the departure of Brendon McCullum. Plenty of former cricketers-turned-head-coaches were in the race to take up McCullum’s position – from India’s Rahul Dravid to Australia’s Justin Langer to Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower.

However, the England job is set to be given to former Chennai Super Kings head coach and ex-New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming, replacing his former Kiwi teammate. The Black Caps star had parted ways from MS Dhoni’s CSK after an association stretching back 17 years.

In his stint as CSK head coach, Fleming had led them to record five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The former New Zealand captain has also had stints in English cricket with Middlesex, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire as a player and Southern Brave team in The Hundred as a coach.

Stephen Fleming – England Test Team ❤️ — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) July 30, 2026

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo website, it is not yet clear if Fleming would take charge in time for England’s Test series against Pakistan, which starts on August 19 at Headingley in Leeds. Fleming could officially take charge from England’s tour of South Africa around Christmas this year.

England will play 10 Tests before the start of next Ashes – three against Pakistan (August-September), three in South Africa (December-January), two in Bangladesh (February), the 150th anniversary Test in Melbourne (March) and one at home to Bangladesh (May).

Fleming’s first task as new England head coach will be deciding who will be the team’s new Test captain with all-rounder Ben Stokes announcing his international retirement earlier this month. While Stokes as backed vice-captain Harry Brook for the role, the England Cricket Board are set to appoint Joe Root as captain for the Test series against Pakistan next month.

Former England head coach Andy Flower was one of the favourites to replace McCullum but ruled himself out of contention. Flower said that he was ‘very happy’ in his jobs with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and London Spirit. Other contenders included Tom Moody, Richard Dawson and Jonathan Trott, but Fleming is understood to be the clear favourite at this stage.

Former Australia head coach and currently with Lucknow Super Giants Justin Langer was another name linked with the vacancy. But Langer confirmed on Tuesday that he had not received any contact from the ECB.