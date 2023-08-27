Home

Sports

Not Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman And Hrishikesh Kanitkar To Be Head Coaches For Team India In Asian Games 2023

Not Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman And Hrishikesh Kanitkar To Be Head Coaches For Team India In Asian Games 2023

Rahul Dravid will be busy with the World Cup team so VVS Laxman And Hrishikesh Kanitkar will go as a coach.

Not Dravid, Laxman And Kanitkar To Be Head Coaches For Team India In Asian Games 2023

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has already announced the cricket squad for the upcoming Asian Games which will be played in China and officially known as the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. These games were scheduled to be played in 2022 but were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Trending Now

As the schedule is clashing with the ODI World Cup, team India is sending their B cricket team where Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading the team. As Rahul Dravid will be busy with the World Cup team so VVS Laxman And Hrishikesh Kanitkar will go as a coach according to a report by TOI.

Laxman is currently in Alur looking after India’s Asia Cup camp in Bengaluru.

“Apart from Laxman, the support staff of the Indian men’s team for Asiad will include ex-

India leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule as the bowling coach, and Munish Bali as the fielding coach.

In the case of the Indian women’s team, the appointment of the new head coach and the support staff seems to have been deferred till the start of the new international home season in December” reported TOI.

“Kanitkar, who played 2 Tests and 34 ODIS, was in charge of the Indian women’s team for the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in February. Apart from Kanitkar, Rajib Dutta (bowling coach) and Subhadeep Ghosh (fielding coach) will be the other members of the support staff for the women’s side” report also said.

India’s Asia Cup Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper)

Standby players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES