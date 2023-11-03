Home

Not Jadeja or Kohli; Tendulkar Gives Iyer Best Fielder in Dressing Room Medal – WATCH

ODI World Cup 2023: Amid all speculation, Tendulkar picked Shreyas Iyer as the best fielder for the match over Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

Mumbai: The Medal Ceremony in the Indian dressing-room has attained legendary status. Eyes were on who will win the special medal after India hammered Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Well, the medal ceremony was special as it was announced by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Amid all speculation, Tendulkar picked Shreyas Iyer as the best fielder for the match over Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. Hailing the team’s performance via video call, Tendulkar picked Iyer. Here is the video shared by BCCI that is now going viral.

The Medal Ceremony in the dressing room just attained “LEGENDARY” status #TeamIndia was in for a surprise when someone announced the best fielder award #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvSL WATCH – By @28anand — BCCI (@BCCI) November 3, 2023

Not just in the field, Iyer was also at his very best with the bat scoring a breathtaking 82 off 56 balls to power India to a mammoth 357 for eight in 50 overs. Iyer’s knock was laced with six sixes and three boundaries.

The Indian team overplayed the Lankan side in all three disciplines. It was a dominating win for the side which also confirmed their spot in the semi-final. With the win, India became the first side to seal a semi-final spot.

Mohammed Shami was the star of the show as he claimed his second five-wicket haul of the ongoing ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, his 5-18 helping India bundle out Sri Lanka for a paltry 55 and record one of their biggest wins in ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Shami had figures of 5-1-18-5, taking his overall tally to 45 as he became the highest wicket-taker for India in World Cups, getting past Zaheer Khan’s tally of 44 in 23 matches. Shami, who had claimed 5-54 against New Zealand earlier in this World Cup, reached the mark in just 14 matches.

Shami, who came into the playing XI after Hardik Pandya was injured, has taken 14 wickets in just three matches so far.

The last time they met Sri Lanka in the final of the 2023 Asia Cup in Colombo, India bowled them out for 50 in 15.2 overs. On Thursday, India bowled them out for 55 in 19.4 to win by 302 runs.

