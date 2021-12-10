Mumbai: Virat Kohli’s India had a fairly decent 2021 in Tests and T20Is and now with the year coming to an end – plaudits and fans are picking the best performances and players for the team this year. While most reckon it is debatable, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra picked his favourite player from India in Tests and T20Is. As per Chopra, despite good performances from Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma has been India’s best player in Tests and T20Is.Also Read - Ravi Shastri on BCCI Appointing Anil Kumble as Team India's Head Coach in 2017

The India opener notched up 906 runs at an impressive average of 47.68 in Tests this year. In T20Is, he smashed 424 runs at an excellent average of 38.54, along with a stunning strike rate of 150.88.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra chose Rohit Sharma as India's Test batter of the year ahead of Rishabh Pant and said: "There are a lot of names that come to mind – Rishabh Pant's name comes because he has scored a lot of runs. He was the one who helped conquer Gabba in the end. But my Test batter of the year has to be Rohit Sharma. He played defining knocks."