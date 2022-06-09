Delhi: A lot has happened over the past 24 hours leading into the T20I series versus South Africa. India’s stand-in captain KL Rahul got ruled out due to an injury along with Kuldeep Yadav. Rshabh Pant has been made the new captain and now he would be leading the side and his deputy would be Hardik Pandya. Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has named the player he feels would be the one to watch out for in the upcoming series.Also Read - LIVE | IND vs SA 1st T20I Build-up Updates: KL Rahul Injured, Rishabh Pant Will Lead India; Will Umran Malik Debut?

Zaheer reckons ex-Mumbai Indians allrounder Hardik Pandya would be the player to watch out for with an eye on the T20 World Cup. Zaheer said on Cricbuzz: “The key player from India for sure, only player comes to mind and that is Hardik Pandya. He’s had a good run in the IPL and is coming off a high from those performances and the leadership qualities which he has shown. I’m sure he will be looking forward to the big World Cup later this year.” Also Read - Will Managing Players be Head Coach Rahul Dravid's Biggest Challenge? Sanjay Manjrekar Answers

Zaheer also claimed that now the entire focus would be on the T20 World Cup set to take place later in the year in Australia. He added: “International cricket is back, that is something which is exciting. Now the whole focus is going to be on what happens in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. I’m really looking forward to it as well.”

IND vs SA Squads