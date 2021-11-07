Dubai: Once Virat Kohli made the announcement that he will not lead India in T20s after the T20 World Cup, there have been speculations over who would take over from him. Plaudits and fans feel Rohit Sharma – who is Kohli’s deputy and has led Mumbai Indians successfully in the IPL – is the obvious choice. But ex-India pacer Ashish Nehra feels otherwise.Also Read - Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag Pen Down Emotional Note For Tarak Sinha Sir, Call Late Coach Their Greatest Fan And Biggest Motivator For Youngsters

Nehra reckons Jasprit Bumrah – who plays all the formats – is a better choice. He also said that Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are favourites. "After Rohit Sharma, we are hearing the names of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul [as contenders]. Rishabh Pant has traveled around the world but has also carried drinks and has even been left out from the team before. KL Rahul returned to Test cricket because Mayank Agarwal was injured… So Jasprit Bumrah can be an option too. As Ajay [Jadeja] said, he's sturdy, a certainty in the team, and is always in the XI for all formats. It's nowhere written in the rule book that fast bowlers can't be captains," Nehra told Cricbuzz.

Reports suggest that a couple of selectors are in Dubai and an announcement on this is expected soon. It would be interesting to see who takes over the reins from Kohli.

Meanwhile, a few days back – ex-India international Rahul Dravid was named as the coach of India after the ongoing T20 WC. He would be replacing Ravi Shastri – whose tenure with the side comes to an end.

New-look India would host New Zealand at home and that promises to be a humdinger of a series.