Mumbai: Now that the South Africa tour is over, it is time for the team to reflect on where they went wrong. While the team really missed newly-appointed captain Rohit Sharma, ex-South African pacer Dale Steyn has named a player he feels could have made an impact. Steyn reckons India really missed allrounder Ravindra Jadeja as he can chip in with the bat and the ball.

Steyn feels all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's ability to contribute in both departments could have helped India gain upper hand in the series. "They definitely missed somebody like Sir Ravi Jadeja. I just think he is a wonderful cricketer. He can control the game with his left-arm spin. He is brilliant and he can also bat," said Steyn on Star Sports following India's defeat in the ODI series.

Steyn also felt India needed a pacer who would support Jasprit Bumrah from the other end. The ex-SA pacer reckons Mohammed Shami or Mohammed Siraj could be the answer.

“India’s got a bit of a bowling issue. They need somebody to back up Bumrah. They need someone who can bowl in a 140-145km per hour bracket. Shami is great. He had a long Test series. Siraj looks like a name for the future. I think he’s got a bit of a niggle,” Steyn further said.

It was a disastrous tour for India. The visiting team started well with the win at Centurion but then ended up losing the next two Tests. In the ODIs, India was whitewashed.