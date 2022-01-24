Muscat: In the wake of Virat Kohli stepping down as India’s Test captain following the loss against South Africa, speculations have been rife over who should take over the mantle. While Rohit Sharma, who has recently been appointed as the white-ball skipper, is the obvious choice – but regular injuries have weakened his case. KL Rahul, who has been appointed as Rohit’s deputy in Tests emerges as the next best contender, but his leadership in the ODI series has been far from what is needed.Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Rishabh Pant's Rash Shot During 3rd ODI vs SA, Reckons he is Not Someone Like Virat Kohli

Ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has reacted to this and he reckons it is high time people look beyond stereotypes. Akhtar feels even a bowler can be a captain. Citing examples of Kapil Dev, Wasim Akram, and Imran Khan, Akhtar said that even a pacer can be a captain.

Speaking to Sports Today, Akhtar said, "Why don't you look at fast bowlers as captain. Kapil Dev was a fast bowler, wasn't he a great captain? I don't know why there is this notion that batsmen are more clever than us. For Pakistan, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis have all been captains.

Akhtar went on to say that Jasprit Bumrah could be groomed to be the next captain.

“A fast bowler always goes for a win. I am not saying that the batters don’t but it is a little different. Jasprit Bumrah should be made the vice-captain and groomed for captaincy. Groom fast bowlers and all-rounders. This trend of thinking that only batters can be captain is wrong,” he further said.