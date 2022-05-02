Mumbai: Regarded as one of the best, if not the best left-arm pacer in the world, Trent Boult recently named the best Indian batter according to him. While his choice is rather surprising considering the player he has picked is not even a regular member of the current Indian setup. Rajasthan Royals pacer Boult picked Karun Nair as the best Indian batter.Also Read - IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw Fined 25 Per Cent of Match Fee For Breaching Code of Conduct

“I haven’t bowled Karun Nair in a game, but he has the ability to put any kind of ball I throw to him at the nets. So, at the moment, I would say Karun Nair,” Boult told ESPNCricinfo during a question-and-answer session. Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Returns as CSK Captain With a Win Over SRH; Twitterverse Over The Moon

With the presence of bigger stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul among others; Boult’s pick is extremely shocking. Nair last played for India in 2017 during a Test against Australia in Dharamsala. He has featured for India in six Tests and two ODIs, and holds the record for being the only second Indian to score a triple-century in Test history. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mukesh Choudhary Reveals CSK Captain MS Dhoni's Advise to Him During Last Over vs SRH

He hit the triple ton against England as he remained unbeaten on 303*. His brilliant triple century helped India win that game by 75 runs.

Both Boult and Nair are part of the Rajasthan franchise this season. The 2008 IPL champions have won six games so far out of the total nine played and currently hold the third slot in the points table of IPL 2022, only behind Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. They look good to make the playoffs, but again nothing is guaranteed in IPL.