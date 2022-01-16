Mumbai: Virat Kohli brought India to a halt on a Saturday with the announcemnt of stepping down as India’s Test captain. Now, speculations are wild over who would take over from Kohli. While Rohit Sharma who is the vice-captain, should be the obvious choice, ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar thinks otherwise.Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence on Virat Kohli's Stepping Down as India's Test Captain

The legendary opener backed young Rishabh Pant to take over the reins from Kohli. Gavaskar reckons giving Pant the responsibility would change him as a cricketer.

"I would look at Rishabh Pant as the next India captain. And for one reason only, just like Rohit Sharma was given the captaincy of Mumbai Indians, look at the change in his batting after that," he said while speaking on India Today.

“Suddenly the responsibility of being the captain meant that instead of playing those beautiful cameos, he was scoring 100, 150, 200. And that sense of responsibility, if given to Rishabh Pant, will make him score many of those wonderful hundreds that he scored,” he added.