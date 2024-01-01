Home

Not Rohit Sharma; Mumbai Indians (MI) Stars Who Can Lead Side in Case Injury Rules Hardik Pandya Out of IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024: There are a number of options in Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai: There was a lot of drama around Mumbai Indians during the Retention Day and then the auction due to Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. Rohit stepped down as the captain and Hardik was appointed as the new leader of the side. But days after Hardik’s crowning, we learnt that the star all-rounder will miss the Afghanistan series and may also end up opting out of the IPL. While nothing can be confirmed as of now, let us look at the options available for Mumbai Indians sans Rohit.

Jasprit Bumrah: A MI veteran, he is well-respected by his teammates, knows the dressing-room culture well. He is also a senior pacer and has led the national side in the past and can be looked at as an option.

Suryakumar Yadav: Another Mumbai veteran, he is one of the finest T20 batters of the generation. The matchwinner has led India recently against Australia and South Africa in T20Is. He could surely be a promising option in case he is needed.

