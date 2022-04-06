Mumbai: The first half of the IPL is done and dusted with 13 matches already played. Almost all the matches have gone down to the wire and have been thrillers – that is what makes IPL is best T20 league in the world. While batters made merry hitting the ball out of the park, some big names are yet to fire.Also Read - IPL 2022: Ex-CSK Star Sam Curran Hails T Natarajan, Claims SRH Pacer Can Bowl Six Yorkers in an Over Consistently

At the moment, Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler is the Orange Cap (leading run-getter) holder with 205 runs in three games. At the second spot is Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan, who has 135 runs to his name already in two matches.

At the third spot is RCB captain Faf Du Plessis with 122 runs.

In a recent interaction on Cricket.com, ex-South African captain and someone who has been a part of the Rajasthan Royals camp in the past – Graeme Smith – predicted the Orange Cap winner. As per Smith, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson would win it.