Home

Sports

Not Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill; Virat Kohli Only Indian Cricketer In ICC’s Latest Top 10 Test Batters Ranking

Not Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill; Virat Kohli Only Indian Cricketer In ICC’s Latest Top 10 Test Batters Ranking

In the recent outing against South Africa, Kohli scored 38 and 76 runs respectively in both innings. India lost that match by an inning and 32 runs and now Rohit Sharma & Co. will lock horns against Proteas for the second Test match.

Not Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill; Virat Kohli Only Indian Cricketer In ICC's Latest Top 10 Test Batters Ranking

New Delhi: ICC has updated the Test batters’ ranking and Virat Kohli is the only Indian in the top 10 in the latest rankings ahead of the second Test match against South Africa. Kane Williamson tops the tally with 864 ratings. Kohli is on number nine in the tally of ICC World’s Men’s Test batting rankings.

Trending Now

In the recent outing against South Africa, Kohli scored 38 and 76 runs respectively in both innings. India lost that match by an inning and 32 runs and now Rohit Sharma & Co. will lock horns against Proteas for the second Test match.

You may like to read

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the series after getting an injury in the first Test match now in his absence Dean Elger will lead the side and this will be his farewell match. Elgar was the Player of the Match in the first Test with a stunning 185 that blew India out of the game.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.